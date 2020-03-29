|
Darlene Erika Sharpe, of Yorktown Va., passed away peacefully with her family at her side and on the wings of angels on March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Father Charles Hunnefield, her two daughters Jennifer, Krystal, stepson Bryan and granddaughter Zoe.
Darlene is survived by her husband Paul Sharpe, sons Christopher and Erik Sharpe, mother Rosalie Lewis, brother John Hunnefield, sister Rose Marie and grandchildren Emma, Eian, Noah, and Madilyn.
She is also survived and preceded in death by many dear and devoted friends all over the country who meant the world to her.
In light of the current situation, a memorial service will be scheduled in the near future and a private internment service will take place. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to the children's cancer foundation or to a go fund me account setup in her name.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020