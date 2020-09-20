1/1
Darlene L. Deal
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene L. Deal, 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Williamsburg. She was born in Punxsutawney, PA and was the daughter of the late Clifton and Mildred Wineberg and the widow of James R. Deal. She retired from the WalMart in Gloucester with over 28 years of service. Her love for Christ lead her to become a member of Severn Church. She was also preceded in death by her son Mark Gray, brother Tip Wineberg, and sister Carol Wineberg.

She is survived by her children Shari Moon, Laurie Hudson(John), and Bonnie Gray. Sisters Janice McConnaughy and Donna Frantz (Bill) her sister-in-law Sandy Wineberg, grandchildren Jeremy Gray(Manda), Ashley Bryant, Rachel Dyke, Aaron Dyke, Thomas (Tony) Heinen, Nicholas (Nikko) Heinen, great grandchildren Phaedryn Gray, Moira Gray and Madelyn Hall. Darlene was often referred to as "One of the nicest people you will ever meet". She had such a kind heart and would do anything she could to help someone. She loved her family and her church.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Severn Church Cemetery. In leiu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Severn Church or to the Alzheimer's Association. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Severn Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved