Darlene L. Deal, 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Williamsburg. She was born in Punxsutawney, PA and was the daughter of the late Clifton and Mildred Wineberg and the widow of James R. Deal. She retired from the WalMart in Gloucester with over 28 years of service. Her love for Christ lead her to become a member of Severn Church. She was also preceded in death by her son Mark Gray, brother Tip Wineberg, and sister Carol Wineberg.
She is survived by her children Shari Moon, Laurie Hudson(John), and Bonnie Gray. Sisters Janice McConnaughy and Donna Frantz (Bill) her sister-in-law Sandy Wineberg, grandchildren Jeremy Gray(Manda), Ashley Bryant, Rachel Dyke, Aaron Dyke, Thomas (Tony) Heinen, Nicholas (Nikko) Heinen, great grandchildren Phaedryn Gray, Moira Gray and Madelyn Hall. Darlene was often referred to as "One of the nicest people you will ever meet". She had such a kind heart and would do anything she could to help someone. She loved her family and her church.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Severn Church Cemetery. In leiu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Severn Church or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements