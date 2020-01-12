|
|
Darlene Ann Strayer, 62, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family January 8th, 2020. Born in Savannah, Georgia, she is preceded in death by her parents Irvin and Shirley Galloway. Darlene is survived by her husband Keith and her daughters Jennifer (Anthony), Nicole and Stephanie (Josh); her grandchildren Michelle and Vito; grandson, due to be born in February; siblings, Ronald (Armita), Stuart (Ellie) and Shirlene; sister- in- law Nancy; four nieces and a nephew.Darlene was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She never knew a stranger and was dearly loved. She will be immensely missed by all. We are grateful for the love and friendship shown throughout the years. A private memorial service will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020