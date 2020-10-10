Darrell E. Clark, our beloved father, known to many as "Unkie D," age 50 of Gloucester, passed away suddenly on October 4, 2020. He was a native of Buffalo, New York, and worked for the City of Hampton as the Assistant Superintendent at the Woodlands Golf Course. His parents Mary "Hammie" & Edward "Fast Eddie" and a brother Bruce E. Clark preceded him in death. He leaves behind two sons Douglas "Dougie" Clark (Taylor Blohm) and Justin "Russ" Clark (Lamar), along with his brother and sisters, Kenneth "Sup" Clark, Carolyn "Sister" Prevette (Mark), Robert "Bobby" Clark, Grace "Pumpkin" Boone (Bill) and Richard "Pokey" Clark (Ashley Richardson). Darrell was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to spend his time on any track. He had a great sense of humor, keeping everyone in stitches and obviously had a nickname for everyone. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. "May you rest in peace, Guy." A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Please consider contributions to Bread for Life Food Pantry, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home



