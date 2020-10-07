Darrell Franklin Harrah Sr., 79, of Smithfield passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Ralph and Mildred Harrah. He is survived by, two daughters Dawn Chaffer and Kim Harrah; two sons Darrell Harrah Jr. (Viera) and Leonard Bennett (Drina); 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; three brothers Gary Harrah (Sandra), Larry Harrah (Elaine), and Michael Harrah (Mary); and three sisters Dreama Coleman (Carlos), Beverly Workman (Dale), and Louise Kaina (Lani). He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Plunkett, and brother, Ronnie Lee Harrah. Darrell was a man of few means and lived his life simply. His favorite pass time was listening to old country music while watching the cars drive by his house. He was an extremely loved man by his nieces, nephews, and everyone who came in contact with him; he was hard not to love because of his calming demeanor and ability to tell enchanting stories of his childhood memories in West Virginia. Darrell's family has never seen someone fight a greater battle than the one he fought through with his health for many years. Through it all, he always kept his spirits high and singing voice even higher. He will always be remembered for the love he held for Donna Harrah. The last week prior to his death was a very difficult time for all but with the help from Greg Chaffer Sr., Jenny Hardy, and his wonderful hospice nurses Sheila, Debbie, and Amber, Darrell was made comfortable and was able to transition peacefully. The family will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, October 10th from 11a.m. to 2p.m. at Smithfield Christian Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
www.stjude.org
