Darrell K. Crotts, 82, passed away April 12, 2019.Darrell was born November 21, 1936 in Spindale, North Carolina, but resided in Virginia for the past 77 years. He served in the 3rd U.S. Infantry "The Old Guard" in the Army's Official Ceremonial Unit and Escort to the President in Ft. Myer, Virginia for over two years. He met his wife of 58 years, Sue, at church in Arlington, Virginia, where they married on November 25, 1960. He returned to Newport News where he worked in the Newport News Shipyard and later for the U.S. Navy-Superintendent of Ships.Darrell had a tremendous love for music and enjoyed singing in the choir, as well as singing solos. His other interests included working outside, gardening, fishing, and sports. He actively played fantasy baseball and football. He loved the Lord, his family and his country. Darrell was a Godly husband and father, and lived his life in the service of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a former member of Denbigh Baptist Church and presently a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Hampton.He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Iva Crotts and sister, Suzanne Huff. Darrell is survived by his wife, Marlene "Sue" Crotts; sons, David Crotts (Sherry) and Thomas Crotts (Chelle); five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and a brother, Douglas Crotts.The family will receive friends 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Hampton followed by a celebration of Darrell's life at 12:00 PM at the church with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Extend the Vision" at Bethel Baptist Church, 1647 Briarfield Road, Hampton, VA 23669.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2019