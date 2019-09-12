Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zion United Methodist Church
2109 Seaford Road
Seaford, VA 23696
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church,
Seaford, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell W. Warren Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell W. Warren Sr. Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Darrell W. Warren Sr. of Yorktown passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on 10 September.

Warren is survived by his daughter, Pamela Warren (Cesar) of San Jose, CA, his son, Sheriff Darrell W. Warren Jr. (Crystal) of Hayes, 3 grandchildren, Darrell III, Matthew and Ashley, 6 great-grandchildren, his beloved girlfriend, Barbara Senn, his former wife and friend Rebecca W. Warren of Williamsburg, his Boston Terrier, Izzy, and extended family. Special thanks to Debi and Pete Hargis for their friendship and care. Warren retired as Chief Deputy in 1993 from the York County Sheriff's Office after dedicating over 36 years of his life to law enforcement service. He was a member of and past Master of Yorktown Masonic Lodge No. 205. Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, 12 September, 6-8 pm at Zion United Methodist Church, Seaford. Memorial service will be held on Friday, 13 September at 1 pm at Zion. Reception at the Church to immediately follow. The family welcomes donations to Zion United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.