|
|
Yorktown, Va. - Darrell W. Warren Sr. of Yorktown passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on 10 September.
Warren is survived by his daughter, Pamela Warren (Cesar) of San Jose, CA, his son, Sheriff Darrell W. Warren Jr. (Crystal) of Hayes, 3 grandchildren, Darrell III, Matthew and Ashley, 6 great-grandchildren, his beloved girlfriend, Barbara Senn, his former wife and friend Rebecca W. Warren of Williamsburg, his Boston Terrier, Izzy, and extended family. Special thanks to Debi and Pete Hargis for their friendship and care. Warren retired as Chief Deputy in 1993 from the York County Sheriff's Office after dedicating over 36 years of his life to law enforcement service. He was a member of and past Master of Yorktown Masonic Lodge No. 205. Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, 12 September, 6-8 pm at Zion United Methodist Church, Seaford. Memorial service will be held on Friday, 13 September at 1 pm at Zion. Reception at the Church to immediately follow. The family welcomes donations to Zion United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019