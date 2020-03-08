Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Psalms Ministries
19 Tidball Rd
Hampton, VA
Darryl C. Walker Obituary
Sooo, on Feb. 22, 2020, I went home to be with my Jesus and let me be the first to say, heaven is the deal! Even though it was unexpected, it's really not a problem. I was 58 years young, so y'all take care of yourselves and remember to always love one another. That's what this whole thing is about!

My celebration of life will take place on Sat. Mar. 7, at 11 a.m. at my home church, Psalms Ministries, 19 Tidball Rd. Hampton, V.A. 23669. Love you with all my heart and see you soon!
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020
