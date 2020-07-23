David Alan Mugler, 52, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19.
He was born in Newport News, Virginia, February 22, 1968. David graduated
from Peninsula Catholic High School class of 1986, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Management Information Systems from Christopher Newport University in 1989 and a Master's Degree in Management Information Systems in 2007.
He is survived by his father, Guy W. Mugler; his mother, Patricia P. Mugler; his wife, Lisa-Jean Towner Mugler; his daughters, Samantha Alana Mugler Milam, Casandra Dooley Jones, Kailee Mugler, and Ashley Mugler; his sons, Gavin Towner and Guy Mugler; his grandchildren, Cadence Milam and Wesley Jones; and his sisters, Betty Mugler Steel and Laura Mugler Jones; and everyone that was fortunate enough to know him, including his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
Due to current conditions with COVID-19, there will not be an in-person memorial
service. We ask that all who knew and loved David please join his family in celebrating his life by sharing pictures and memories on the Everloved.com
digital memorial site.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to David's family on Everloved.com
.