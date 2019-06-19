David Allen Day







David Allen Day died June 3, 2019 at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona, California with his loving family by his side. David was born in Springfield, VT on September 24, 1964. David was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he served as a Shipboard Intelligence Petty Officer EW3 in electronic warfare and duty section PQS. He was stationed in San Diego, CA and Yokosuka, Japan. Dave made rapid progress in his naval career, earning several commendations including USS Oldendorf's sailor of the quarter for 8 quarters out of 16. Dave was awarded Seaman of the Quarter on January 31, 1985.



After leaving the Navy, Dave moved to Arizona and was employed with McDonalds Restaurants where he progressed rapidly through the ranks from a general employee to a General Store Manager. In 1991, David and his family moved to Virginia where he was immediately hired at Siemen's Automotive, currently known as Continental Automotive, Inc. He completed 28 years of service with the same company. He was part of the Top Power Team and participated in several Suggestion Program Procedure Development Teams. His pit crew team participated in "molder changeover and throughout improvement", "Robot Safety", "Laser Operation and Maintenance", and "Industrial Truck Safety".



In his leisure time, Dave enjoyed attending motocross races, drag races, collecting John Deere collectible items, traveling and cruising with his family, building and creating things, home improvement projects, riding roller coasters with his children and just about anything else that would get his adrenaline going. Dave's wit, kindness, answers for everything, and advice were his trademark.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Day of Ludlow, Vermont. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jeanette (Scrafano) Day, daughter, Megan Day of Williamsburg, VA, son, Josh Day of Williamsburg, VA, son-in-law, Kevin Knoll of Williamsburg, VA, and his loving dog, Sadie Mae. Dave is also survived by his brother, Michael Day of Glendale, AZ, sister, Debra (Day) Stroinski of Phoenix, AZ, sister, Pam (Day) Todt of Springfield, VT, sister, Colleen (Day) Nalbone of Phoenix, AZ.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Dave's honor on Saturday, July 13th, at 1:00 p.m. at Life Church, 4451 Longhill Rd, Williamsburg, VA.



Dave's last wish to be an organ donor and save lives came true. In honor of him and the lives he helped save and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in David's name to: LIFE NET HEALTH (A Nonprofit Organ Procurement Organization for the state of Virginia). Website: www.lifenethealth.org



