David B. Rhodes of Newport News, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Mennowood Retirement Community. He was a native of Roanoke, Va. and had been a resident of York County for 50 years. David was a Physicist and worked for NASA for 37 years until his retirement. He was a graduate of Roanoke College with a BS of Science, graduating with high honors, and held three patents from NASA. David was a member of Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church, choir member, head of the Youth Group and was a Sunday school teacher. David was also a Master Gardener.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Rush Rhodes and Vonnie Alice Rhodes. He is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Joan Rhodes; brother, William Rhodes (Elaine); three nieces and nephews, Ben Rhodes, Beth Rhodes, Rebecca "Becky" Washington; and cousins, Patsey Haymaker and John Anthony Rhodes.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 358 McLaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185 (www.act.alz.org
).