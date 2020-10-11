1/1
David B. Rhodes
David B. Rhodes of Newport News, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Mennowood Retirement Community. He was a native of Roanoke, Va. and had been a resident of York County for 50 years. David was a Physicist and worked for NASA for 37 years until his retirement. He was a graduate of Roanoke College with a BS of Science, graduating with high honors, and held three patents from NASA. David was a member of Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church, choir member, head of the Youth Group and was a Sunday school teacher. David was also a Master Gardener.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Rush Rhodes and Vonnie Alice Rhodes. He is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Joan Rhodes; brother, William Rhodes (Elaine); three nieces and nephews, Ben Rhodes, Beth Rhodes, Rebecca "Becky" Washington; and cousins, Patsey Haymaker and John Anthony Rhodes.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 358 McLaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185 (www.act.alz.org).


Published in Daily Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
