Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Blake Calvert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Blake Calvert Obituary
David Blake Calvert, 22, much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was a fun loving young man that was always there for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved Memaw, Melissa Holt. He leaves behind his mother,Shannon Reynolds; his father, David Brian Calvert; his brothers, Christopher and Jonathan Kennedy; his grandparents, Sherry and Gregory Prochnow, Patrick and Christine Rogan, and David Wade Calvert; his loving great-grandparents; his uncles, Shawn Rogan, Matthew Osborn, Ryan Moore and Robbie Moore; and his aunt, Brenda Steele. He will be forever missed.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now