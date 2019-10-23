|
David Blake Calvert, 22, much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was a fun loving young man that was always there for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved Memaw, Melissa Holt. He leaves behind his mother,Shannon Reynolds; his father, David Brian Calvert; his brothers, Christopher and Jonathan Kennedy; his grandparents, Sherry and Gregory Prochnow, Patrick and Christine Rogan, and David Wade Calvert; his loving great-grandparents; his uncles, Shawn Rogan, Matthew Osborn, Ryan Moore and Robbie Moore; and his aunt, Brenda Steele. He will be forever missed.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019