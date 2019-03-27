|
It is with great sadness we announce that David Bruce Jackson, age 56, of Poquoson passed away on March 25, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer. Bruce is survived by his three children, Victoria Lynn, Rachel Christine, and Timothy Joseph, his mother Mary Jackson, his sisters Jenny Dunaway (Michael) and Karen Jackson, and his brother Lance Jackson (Pamela Forrest). He is predeceased by his father, Howard C. Jackson. A memorial service will be held at Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News on Thursday, March 28 at 2:00 pm, with a reception following. The service will be officiated by Rev. Rusty Beck and Rev. Carleton Bakkum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer (https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/). An extended obituary is available at amoryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2019