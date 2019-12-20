Home

R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
David Lively
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Hampton, VA
1946 - 2019
David C. Lively, 73, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton, David graduated from Hampton High School '65 and served in the US Navy. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Hampton Yacht Club, and was an avid sailor.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Dale Lively Challoner; he is survived by his wife, Janice W. Lively; son, Craig W. Lively; sister, Lynn Schultz and husband Larry; brother, Dan Lively and wife Brenda; and grandchildren, Reagan Maners and Will Lively.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Hampton.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to First Presbyterian Church or the Junior Sailing Program at the Hampton Yacht Club.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019
