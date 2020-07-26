1/1
David C. Maurer
MAURER, David C., 92, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Maurer, sons David William Maurer of Bay Village, OH and Vaughn Paul Maurer of Goochland, VA, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. David was an educator, teacher and coach throughout his career in public education in OH and NY. Upon retirement, he and Betty relocated to their beloved Williamsburg where he spent many years volunteering with CW's Historic Trades Carpenter/Joiners. Six years into his volunteerism, David became a presenter/story teller in CW's St. George Tucker House. Ever the passionate educator and amateur historian, David put the work of the Historic Trades into the context of real history, weaving a multi-perspective story of colonial life for visitor-donors coming from far and wide. Graveside service was privately held on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
