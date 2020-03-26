Home

David C. Roberts

David "Radar" Roberts, 64, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Bradenton, Fl., he had been a resident of Hampton for 37 years. David was preceded in death by his bride of 36 years, Lisa Roberts and his parents, George and Dorothy Roberts. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters; Megan and Katie; sons in law; Greg and Donny; grandchildren; Nicole, Bryn and Kennedy; Sister; Charlotte and her children Steven and Alesia; the Rosewood Family and many special friends. He was a man of few words but plentiful in acts of kindness.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2020
