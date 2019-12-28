|
David H. West, age 84 of Hayes, died at Riverside Convalescent Center in Mathews on December 26, 2019. Mr. West, a longtime employee of Lisburne, Historical Estate, was passionate about gardening, enjoyed hunting and loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary West, two daughters, Elizabeth West, Carolyn W. Squires (Gene), four grandchildren, Crystal West (Shanna), Jonathan West (Wendy), Jeffrey Squires (Dawn), Jennifer Hall (Matthew), six great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Hope, Dakota, Kendall and Madison. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5:00 until 6:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Richard Whiteheart will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 30, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment in Gloucester Point Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank-you to Riverside Hospice and Riverside Convalescent Center of Mathews for their love and compassion. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 28, 2019