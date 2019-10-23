|
David Clarke Sawyer, 75, passed away on October 21, 2019. Born in Newport News on February 19, 1944 to the late Mildred and Lewis Sawyer, he was the third of four siblings. He graduated from NNHS in 1962, and immediately entered the Army, serving three years. After returning to Newport News, he got a job at NNS&DDCO., working in 053/058 as an inspector until his retirement in 2002. But David's main interests weren't military or shipbuilding; what he loved most was history, art history in particular. Almost entirely self-taught, he acquired an impressive store of expertise about artists he admired, and their place in history. Books also were a great interest of his, especially history, philosophy, art, and world events. It was always a fun learning experience to visit a museum or gallery with David; he could provide far more info on the exhibits than was displayed by the accompanying info. His keen mind and vast store of knowledge were a treasure that was tragically taken from him by his disease.
Never married, David was predeceased by his older brother Raymond Sawyer, and niece Nancy Suddeth. He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Grice and Anne Turpin, and their children and grandchildren, as well as his deceased brother Ray's three sons, and their children. David was a good man, content in his own company and in the pursuit of his own interests, but generous and caring to his family. He appreciated the basic values that made our country and society great, and contributed to that greatness by the way he lived his life.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019