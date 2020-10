David D. Cooper entered eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. A public visitation will be held Thurdsay, October 8, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at O. H. Smith and Son Funeral Home in Newport News. Due to COVID 19, the funeral service will be priviate and can be viewed on the funeral home's website at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020. Friends are encouraged to visit www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com to share memories and words of condolences.