DAVID DALE KERSHNER
1927 - 2020
Yorktown, Va. - David Dale Kershner, 93, went to his heavenly home Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born July 24, 1927 in Hagerstown, MD to David E. Kershner and Effie Johnson Kershner. Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Kathleen, his son, Phillip and his wife, Nancye, his daughter, Patricia and her husband David Mason, his step-son, Joseph Buchite and wife, Maria, and step-daughter, Cathy Wishard and her husband, John. Together Dale and Kathy enjoy(ed) 9 grandchildren: Shelley, Jonathan, Michael, Stephen, Ryan, Lauren, Alyssa, Joey, and Nina; and 4 great-grandchildren: Katherine, Joseph, Madailein, and Mason.

Before graduating from Lynchburg College, Dale was drafted and served 2 years in the Army Air Corp. He came back to finish his degree and was fortunate to work at NASA as an engineer for over 30 years. After retiring, he worked as a contractor for Lockheed Martin.

Dale lived his life creatively and serving our Lord. He was active for over 60 years as a leader, Sunday school teacher, and choir member at both First Christian Church Todds Ln, Hampton and Grafton Christian Church, Yorktown.

Art and Music were important throughout Dale's life from playing violin in the York River and Virginia Beach Symphonies, building violins, singing with the Matinee Idlers and Church Choirs, Sketching and Painting with the Tuesday Morning Painters at Charles Taylor Library in Hampton and later with the Senior Center of York.

The Brain-busters model club provided another outlet for friendship and the skills of building and flying model airplanes. Dale was an inspiration to his family, friends and co-workers and we will deeply miss his quiet, loving presence.

You can pay your respects to Mr. Kershner at Amory Funeral Home Thursday, November 12 from 3-6 pm and his funeral service will be Friday, November 13th, at 1:00 pm in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grafton Christian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grafton Christian Church, 109 Brick Church Rd, Yorktown, VA. 23692.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
