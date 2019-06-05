David Erling Anderson, 81, passed away on Friday May 24, 2019. He was a native of Baltimore, Maryland and a resident of Hampton for over 60 years. David was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and after serving in the military, David worked as an electrical supervisor for civil service at Langley Air Force Base retiring June of 1992 after 30 years of service. David was a member of the Southwark Hunt Club in Surry, Virginia, The American Legion Post 25 and AF & AM of Virginia Monitor Lodge #197. He also worked for the Hampton Police Department and Auxiliary.He is preceded in rest by his parents Erling and Ruth (Evans) Anderson; sister Linda Lee McClure and brother Kim E. Anderson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years Kaylene I. Anderson; daughter Terri Lynn Harrison; son David W. Anderson; grandson Christopher D. (Ashley) Harrison; great granddaughter Ruthie Harrison; brother Dennis (Linda) Anderson of Perry Hall, Maryland; sisters Erlene Cryser, Donna (Norman) Flora of Baltimore, Maryland; 11 nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 7, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. Memorial donations may be offered to the . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary