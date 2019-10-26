|
David E. Carlson, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away October 16, 2019. Born March 5, 1942 to Anna (Salomaa), and Emil Algot Carlson, Weymouth, MA.
David attended Weymouth High School, Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute (BS in Physics), and Rutgers University (PhD. in Physics). He served as Captain in Pleiku, Vietnam, commander of all communications in the country.
He started his career at RCA Labs in Princeton, N.J., became vice president of the Thin Film Div. of Solarex (Amoco subsidiary). Retiring in 2002 as Chief Scientist for BP Solar; he continued contract reviews of grants and proposals submitted to the Dept. of Energy. He was also affiliated with several universities.
David had received many honors including the RCA Laboratory Outstanding Achievement Award, The Ross Coffin Purdy Award of The American Ceramics Society, The Morris N. Liebmann and William R. Cherry Awards from The Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (IEEE), The Walton Clark Medal from The Franklin Institute, and the Karl W. Boer Solar Energy Medal of Merit, (Jimmy Carter was the first recipient of the award).
David was also featured in Who's Who in America; his early solar cell modules have been featured at The Smithsonian, and are held in their collections. Issued 30 U.S. patents with 5 pending, he was the author of 90 technical papers. He is listed under "Timeline of Solar Cells" (1976).
David was a member of several professional societies, including the Maryland Geological Society. He also enjoyed collecting fossils.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann (Lewinski); son Eric D. of Los Angeles; daughter Darcey C. Leonard, and his precious grandson Jason of Midlothian, VA. He is also survived by twin sisters Barbara Marcellus (David) Webster, N. Y., and Betty Murley (Richard) Hingham, MA; brother-in-law Thomas Lewinski (Patricia) South River, N.J., and eight nephews and nieces.
Our husband and father will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements by Nelsen, Williamsburg will be private for family with no viewing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David's memory to the or , Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 75854, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 26, 2019