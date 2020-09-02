I am sincerely saddened by David’s passing. He was truly one of the most kind and talented men I have ever met. David always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. When we had gatherings at our home in Smithfield, David and his neighbor would come and sing and play for everyone’s enjoyment. I’m certain the loss his family is feeling is enormous and my heart and blessings go out to all of you.

Barbara Payne

Friend