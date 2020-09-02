1/1
David E. Hayes
1949 - 2020
David Hayes, 71, passed away quietly after a short illness on August 30, 2020. He was born in Hampton on February 18, 1949. David moved to Smithfield in 2000. He served in the Viet Nam War and was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Smithfield. David retired from the city of Newport News and enjoyed his retirement with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Thelma Hayes. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna; sisters, Carol (Ray) and Nancy (Paul); brothers, Jim (Janice) and Kenny (Debbie); step-son, Randy; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Peninsula Memorial Park, with Pastor Billy Gardner of Mill Swamp Baptist Church, in Ivor, Virginia officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Heart Association, 4669 South Blvd #103, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
I worked with David for a number of years in the construction inspection section at NASA LaRC. He was a great guy, dedicated inspector and talented musician. Loved to hear David and Phil pick their guitars. Passing on condolences to Donna and family. Taking comfort that God will provide strength and support as you deal with your loss.
Bill Davis
Coworker
September 1, 2020
I am sincerely saddened by David’s passing. He was truly one of the most kind and talented men I have ever met. David always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. When we had gatherings at our home in Smithfield, David and his neighbor would come and sing and play for everyone’s enjoyment. I’m certain the loss his family is feeling is enormous and my heart and blessings go out to all of you.
Barbara Payne
Friend
