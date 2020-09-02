David Hayes, 71, passed away quietly after a short illness on August 30, 2020. He was born in Hampton on February 18, 1949. David moved to Smithfield in 2000. He served in the Viet Nam War and was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Smithfield. David retired from the city of Newport News and enjoyed his retirement with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Thelma Hayes. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna; sisters, Carol (Ray) and Nancy (Paul); brothers, Jim (Janice) and Kenny (Debbie); step-son, Randy; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Peninsula Memorial Park, with Pastor Billy Gardner of Mill Swamp Baptist Church, in Ivor, Virginia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Heart Association
, 4669 South Blvd #103, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.