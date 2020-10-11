1/1
David E. Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E, Thomas, age 82, husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

David graduated from Warwick High School (Farmers) and Lynchburg College. He worked briefly at the Newport News Shipyard and as an adjuster at the Crawford Company. David also worked for GEICO and as a salesman in the specialty advertising business. In 1979 he and his father Elwood, established Thomas Advertising where he worked until his untimely death.

When younger, he enjoyed crabbing, boating and water skiing. Recently his interest included attending Bluegrass concerts, camping in their motor home and spending time with his family.

He was a past member of Crime Line and a current Board member of the Peninsula Sports Club and was a Charter member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Bette, daughter Marlo (Paul), grandchildren Gavyn and Emma Jo Johnson, sister, Kathleen Hamming (Tom), niece, Jenny Sokol (Joe), nephew, Rich Hamming (Teresa) and many second nieces, nephews, cousins, two loyal pets and a wonderful group of friends.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6:30-7:30PM in the W J Smith & Son Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation.

Please leave condolences at wjsmithandsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved