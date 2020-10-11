David E, Thomas, age 82, husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
David graduated from Warwick High School (Farmers) and Lynchburg College. He worked briefly at the Newport News Shipyard and as an adjuster at the Crawford Company. David also worked for GEICO and as a salesman in the specialty advertising business. In 1979 he and his father Elwood, established Thomas Advertising where he worked until his untimely death.
When younger, he enjoyed crabbing, boating and water skiing. Recently his interest included attending Bluegrass concerts, camping in their motor home and spending time with his family.
He was a past member of Crime Line and a current Board member of the Peninsula Sports Club and was a Charter member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Bette, daughter Marlo (Paul), grandchildren Gavyn and Emma Jo Johnson, sister, Kathleen Hamming (Tom), niece, Jenny Sokol (Joe), nephew, Rich Hamming (Teresa) and many second nieces, nephews, cousins, two loyal pets and a wonderful group of friends.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6:30-7:30PM in the W J Smith & Son Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation.
Please leave condolences at wjsmithandsonfh.com
.