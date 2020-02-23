|
David Elbert Ezzell Sr. of Gloucester, age 82, died at his home on February 9, 2020. David was born in North Carolina, and his family moved to Virginia when he was a boy; he remained a peninsula resident until moving to Gloucester in 2019. Mr. Ezzell spent his entire career in fire protection. He was compelled to be a firefighter who set the bar and became a leader in the fire service early in his career and was motivated by older and more experienced firefighters with whom he worked. His passion for serving others was inherited by his children. His career began with the Newport News Fire Department in 1957, becoming the first AHA CPR Instructor, the first Virginia State certified First Aid as well as EMT Instructor. In 1972 he became the first Fire Marshal for the Newport News Shipbuilding Fire Department, retiring in 2007. Mr. Ezzell attended Newport News High School and the University of Maryland; he was a member of First United Methodist Church, Newport News. Parents, David M. Ezzell, Jr, Neva J. Ezzell, siblings, Allen Ezzell, and Emma M. David, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Ezzell, son, David E. Ezzell, Jr., and wife Janet Ruth Ezzell, two daughters, Heather Ezzell Culley and husband James, Amber Ezzell Frye and husband Aaron and four grandchildren. A celebration of life service conducted by Pastor Elizabeth Lutz will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 10246 Warwick Blvd, Newport News. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 10246 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 or #20 Kroger Center, Suite 233, Norfolk, VA 23502 or a . Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020