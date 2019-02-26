Suffolk, VA – David F. Green Jr., age 79, went on to be with his Savior and Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. David was a native of Charlotte, NC and a Hampton Roads resident since 1978. He graduated from the University of North Carolina (UNC) with a B.S. in mathematics in 1961. After graduation he served in the Air Force as a commissioned officer for 22 years. He received a B.S. degree and training as an Air Force meteorologist at the University of Washington, and later obtained a master's degree in management from Webster College. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war and served his country honorably in many areas of the U.S. and overseas. When assigned to Scott AFB near Belleville, IL, he met and married Hilda, his beloved wife of 40 years. A military transfer brought them both to Hampton Roads, Langley AFB, where he retired from the Air Force in 1983. Prior to retirement he went back to school for advanced studies in computer science. After retirement he worked as a system analyst and software developer for 24 years, including 22 years at NASA Langley Research Center and 2 years with Metro Information Services as a computer consultant at Newport News Shipbuilding. In addition to his successful careers and pursuit of higher education, David was an accomplished jazz musician. He played saxophones his entire life in many different bands wherever he lived, both professionally and in church bands as part of praise and worship ministries. David was preceded in death by his parents David F. Green Sr. and Mary Huntley; his sister Donna Coggins and his brother Kenny Green.Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Hilda, his children: Shandra Green from Pennsylvania, David Green II from Chesapeake, VA, Lisa Hunsbedt (Kaj) from Lacey, Washington; grandchildren: Shelby Green, Brad Green, Julie and Alexis Cupp, Lena and Cassidy Hunsbedt; great-grandchildren; Emma Rose and Savannah Stewart, Isaac Green and Madison Green, nephews, nieces and cousins. A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434 at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with full military honors. Following the graveside service, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at Liberty Live Church, 7025 Harbour View Blvd, #112, Suffolk, VA 23435 at 2 PM to celebrate his life and be a testimony of what the Lord has done in his life. David was a blessing to everyone he knew. He wanted to be remembered as a Christian whose life was saved and transformed by the Lord Jesus Christ. From the time he became a Christian, his desire was to serve the Lord, especially with his musical abilities as a saxophonist in church outreaches and worship services. The family would like to thank, first and foremost, our Lord Jesus Christ, our Life Giver. We also want to thank the Body of Christ for all the prayers and thoughts. We want to extend our gratefulness to Compassionate Care Hospice for the love and care shown to David and the family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in David's memory be made to The Union Mission Ministries, P. O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, VA. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary