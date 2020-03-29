|
|
David F. Varner, 90, passed away on March 25, 2020 in Newport News. Dave graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth and went to college at the Norfolk Division of W&M. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering in 1951. After graduation, he went to work at NASA and became a Project Engineer for Research Facilities. Dave was a member of the Hampton Roads Jaycees, Warwick Lions Club for 45 years, Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, Warwick Yacht Club, NASA Alumni Association, and CNU Lifelong Learning Society.
Dave is preceded in rest by his wife Marilyn Carr Varner; daughter Catherine and son Brad. Left to cherish his memory are his niece Eleanor Varner Rathbun; sister-in-law, June Varner and son-in-law Waring King.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to Hidenwood Presbyterian Church at 414 Hiden Blvd Newport News, VA 23606 or to the . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020