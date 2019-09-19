|
David Flakowitz, 71, son of Sara and Sam Flakowitz, passed away at home with family by his side on September 17, 2019. David was a Class of '66 NNHS Typhoon and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam conflict. He retired from Anheuser Busch after 35 years of service. He was an avid sports lover. David came to know the Lord and was baptized in the York River.
David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vicki; sons, David (Sarah), and Scott; and grandchildren, Brandon, Kristina, Callie and Cammie.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Coastal Community Church, in Yorktown.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Coastal Community Church or . David and Vicki were blessed with a loving family and so many special friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019