Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Coastal Community Church
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Flakowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Flakowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Flakowitz Obituary
David Flakowitz, 71, son of Sara and Sam Flakowitz, passed away at home with family by his side on September 17, 2019. David was a Class of '66 NNHS Typhoon and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam conflict. He retired from Anheuser Busch after 35 years of service. He was an avid sports lover. David came to know the Lord and was baptized in the York River.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vicki; sons, David (Sarah), and Scott; and grandchildren, Brandon, Kristina, Callie and Cammie.

A celebration of David's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Coastal Community Church, in Yorktown.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Coastal Community Church or . David and Vicki were blessed with a loving family and so many special friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now