David Garrick Wittan, of Newport News, VA died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born November 11, 1939 in Newport News, he was preceded in death by his Mother, Mae Edwards Wittan Weaver and Father, Colonel Edgar M. Wittan, killed during WWII while commanding the 13th Heavy Bombardment Wing of the Air Corps.David attended Newport News High School, The Bullis School in Potomac, MD and The College of William & Mary. He obtained a law degree from The Marshall Wythe School of Law in Williamsburg, VA. He began his law career with Ellenson & Fox in Newport News, VA where he became a partner. Later, he managed his own practice until 2018, serving as a trusted advisor and friend to many clients in Hampton Roads. He played high school football for Newport News High and The College of William & Mary and always had a frustrating fondness for the Washington Redskins. David is fondly remembered by his family and friends as an avid lover of nature and the outdoors. He spent many of his days on the Chesapeake Bay and other local waters in pursuit of the catch of the day. In poor boating conditions, he turned to gardening. He loved to play tennis and golf and was known by his friends as a humorist. David is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Wittan of Newport News, VA; children, Catherine Ashley Wittan (Dereck) and of Key West, FL; Adam Garrick Wittan (Kirsten) of Roswell, GA; Michael D. Crisp (Jen) of Fairfield, CT and Chris Wittan of Richmond, VA; Grandchildren: Elise, Sarah and Vivianne of Roswell, GA; Walker, Langley and Toliver of Fairfield, CT; and Courtney of Richmond, VA; step sister, Mary Ann McGourty of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives; and his four-legged companion, Atticus.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 to 6PM at the Peninsula Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Great Dane Rescue of the Commonwealth.