Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for David Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David H. Guthrie Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David H. Guthrie Jr. Obituary
David H. Guthrie, Jr. 64, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A native of the Peninsula and a longtime resident of Poquoson, David retired in 2015 from Warwick Plumbing and Heating as a pipe fitter. He was a member of Emmaus Baptist Church and the Poquoson Vol Fire Department.

Preceded in death by his father, David H. Guthrie, Sr.; mother, Quita Guthrie and sister, Donna G. Firth, David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Harriet M. Guthrie; children, Nick Guthrie (Tara) and Chris Guthrie (Angie); sister, Theresa Forrest (Stan); brother, Phillip Guthrie (Patrice); grandchildren, Brianna and Declan Guthrie as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of David's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home by Pastor Scott Wade. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -