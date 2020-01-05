|
|
David H. Guthrie, Jr. 64, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A native of the Peninsula and a longtime resident of Poquoson, David retired in 2015 from Warwick Plumbing and Heating as a pipe fitter. He was a member of Emmaus Baptist Church and the Poquoson Vol Fire Department.
Preceded in death by his father, David H. Guthrie, Sr.; mother, Quita Guthrie and sister, Donna G. Firth, David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Harriet M. Guthrie; children, Nick Guthrie (Tara) and Chris Guthrie (Angie); sister, Theresa Forrest (Stan); brother, Phillip Guthrie (Patrice); grandchildren, Brianna and Declan Guthrie as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of David's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home by Pastor Scott Wade. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020