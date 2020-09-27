David Lane Elmore, 86, died Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Hopewell, Virginia and worked for 47 years at NNS in Design.



Mr. Elmore is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy and grandson, Matthew Babb. He is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Babb (Perry) and Joanie Hurst, a son, David L. Elmore, Jr. (Susan), 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Isle of Wight Humane Society P.O. Box 273 Smithfield, VA 23431.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



