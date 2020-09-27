1/1
David L. Elmore
{ "" }
David Lane Elmore, 86, died Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Hopewell, Virginia and worked for 47 years at NNS in Design.

Mr. Elmore is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy and grandson, Matthew Babb. He is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Babb (Perry) and Joanie Hurst, a son, David L. Elmore, Jr. (Susan), 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Isle of Wight Humane Society P.O. Box 273 Smithfield, VA 23431.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Dave and Susan we are so sad to hear of Big Dave’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. May your memories of him bring you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Sherry & Willy
Friend
