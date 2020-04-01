|
|
David L. Williams, Sr., 90, died Monday, March 30, 2020. A native of Clarksburg, WV, he has been a Hampton resident since 1966 when he was stationed at Langley Air Force Base. He retired in 1971after twenty-two years of service, four in the Navy and eighteen in the Air Force, where he was awarded many medals including the Bronze Star. He served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
After graduating from Christopher Newport College in 1977, he went to work in civil service for the Navy retiring for the second time in 1991. His favorite pastimes were playing tennis and fishing with his sons.
Preceded in death by his brother, Donald Williams; he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Williams; two sons, David L. Williams, Jr. of Thailand and Donald A. Williams and his wife, Ellen of Smithfield; and three grandchildren, Jennifer, Joshua, and Isaac.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. For updates, please visit www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020