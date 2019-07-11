Services Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 North Armistead Ave Hampton , VA 23666 (757) 827-4670 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 North Armistead Ave Hampton , VA 23666 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Parkview Baptist Church 604 Hilton Blvd Newport News , VA View Map Celebration of Life 9:45 AM - 11:00 AM Parkview Baptist Church 604 Hilton Blvd Newport News , VA View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 North Armistead Ave Hampton , VA 23666 View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Hart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Latimer Hart

1956 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email David Latimer Hart, 63, of Hampton, VA went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019. He was born January 30, 1956 in Newport News, VA to Ellen (nee Hollman) and the late Herman L. Hart. David was a life-long resident of Hampton. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1976 and immediately following graduation, went to boot camp at Fort Sill, OK to serve in the Army National Guard. After boot camp, graduating as a Field Artillery Specialist, he returned to Virginia where he worked at several businesses including Yerigan Construction and Newport News Shipbuilding while continuing his Army National Guard service. After 4 years, David received an Honorable Discharge as a Specialist, Fourth Class Field Artillery. He then attended Thomas Nelson Community College for 2 years. In January 1985, David began his employment at Howmet Corporation, Hampton Casting where he was a dedicated employee for the past 34 years.



David was a very loving and devoted Christian family man to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his Mother, sisters, and nephew. He loved being "Papa" to all of this grandchildren and when one or more of them was with him, they would inevitably be on his back, shoulders, or in his lap. He enjoyed teaching them how to make things out of wood and they loved learning from him. They were his pride and joy. He was also the assistant director of his wife's preschool and childcare, Growing God's Way Christian Preschool, in the mornings before going to his job at Howmet. He played Santa for all of his grandchildren and the preschool children at their Happy Birthday Jesus parties and was the "Pop" following the Hop on Pop Dr. Seuss story during the annual "Read Across America" week. He also assisted his wife teaching Sunday School. David was an extremely devoted and loving son to his Mother, Ellen, too. He would visit with her several times a week, taking her to the grocery store, bank, or wherever she needed to go. He always wanted to make sure she had all of her needs met. He enjoyed helping her crack nuts so she could make her famous pecan log rolls. He was a special friend to everyone he met, especially his neighbors, co-workers, and his high school friends. He was a selfless man who put the needs of others before his own and would help anyone in any way he could, especially when it came to helping the homeless and donating blood. He was an American Red Cross Lifesaving Donor. David also loved working in his yard, which held many memories to him. He dubbed it "the yard that friends made" as many of the flowers and bushes came from the yards of family and friends. It was a place where he could enjoy watching the birds and butterflies in our yard.



He leave to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Sharon, their four children Laura Sharpe (Brian), David C. Brovald, Jr., (Crystal), Jessica Moats (Anthony), all of Hampton, VA, and Shannon Nale (Daniel) of Aliquippa, PA; 20 grandchildren, Emily Virden (Rylan, USN), Tyler Smith (Ameera), Kaileigh and Kaitlynn Smith; Sgt. Corey Brovald, US Army, Cameron and Alyssa Brovald; Chad (C.J.) Gagnon, Jr., Nicholas, Zachery, Luke and Becca Wenzel, and Jonathan Moats; Austin and Chloe Nale; Caitlyn Mentzer, MacKenzie Bowers; Brittany, Patrick, and Anna Sharpe; and 6 great-grandchildren, Matthew and Charlotte Virden; Jackson Colon-Brovald; and Jordan, Jayden, and Juliana Harrison; former spouses of their children, Lt. Chad Gagnon, Sr. Hampton Fire Dept., James Smith and Heidi Brovald who were still close to their Pop; his Mother, Ellen Hart, of Hampton, VA, his sisters Mary Jane Lyons of Hampton, VA, Patty Trahan (Gus) of Atlanta, GA; two sisters-in-law, Janet Sanderson (David) of OH and Mickey Hart of ID; his nephew, Corporal Michael McCrea (Jessica) Poquoson Police Dept.; his Aunts Barbara Hart of Norfolk, VA , and Doris Owens of Lawrenceburg, TN; and numerous cousins. David was preceded in death by his father, Herman L. Hart and his dearly loved brother Daryl E. Hart (Mickey).



Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA 23605 on July 15, 2019 with Rev. Rusty Beck, Senior Pastor, officiating. Visitation at the church will be from 9-9:45am. The service will be from 9:45-11:00am. Departure to the graveside will begin following the service.



A graveside service with military honors will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, blood or financial donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund or the may be made in David's name.



A reception will follow the graveside service at the home of Laura and Brian Sharpe, 6 St. Paul Ct., Hampton, VA 23666.



The family would like to thank the Hampton Police and Fire Departments for all of the care they provided for our David, especially Officer McDonald for the prayers of comfort he offered when David went to be with his Lord. Published in Daily Press on July 11, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries