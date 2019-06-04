Home

David Lawrence Deane, age 66, went home to be with the Father on May 30, 2019. David was a lifelong resident of Newport News, VA who had recently moved to Tampa, FL to be near his loving sister.David was preceded in Death by his loving parents Leslie Emory and Annie Mae Deane. He is survived by his brothers Calvin & Leslie Deane and his sister Karen Brown. David never knew a stranger, only friends he had never met. His strength and positive attitude were his greatest attributes. He touched the hearts of all that met him and now he is running free in Heaven. A celebration of his life will be planned in August in the Tidewater area and all that knew him will be welcomed to attend. Please reach out to Karen Brown for more information. [email protected]
Published in Daily Press on June 4, 2019
