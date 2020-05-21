David Lee Bandy
1955 - 2020
David Lee Bandy passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1955 to the late Roland and Margaret Bandy. David was predeceased by his parents, his brother William Earl Smith (Barbara) and sister Shirley Bandy Peay.

He is survived by his devoted wife Jackie Bandy, sisters Edna Bandy, Nila Williams and Margaret Stokes, brothers Roland Bandy, Richard Bandy, Michael Bandy (Vickey) and James Bandy. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark Hopson
Neighbor
May 20, 2020
RIP Dad....I will forever cherish the memories we shared...
Davidsha Bradley,RN
Daughter
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
Grief can be very hard to handle and many times we cant find the words to express how we feel. Please be comforted in knowing that the kind person we knew and loved is resting in peace.
Angela Johnson
Classmate
