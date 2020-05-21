David Lee Bandy passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1955 to the late Roland and Margaret Bandy. David was predeceased by his parents, his brother William Earl Smith (Barbara) and sister Shirley Bandy Peay.



He is survived by his devoted wife Jackie Bandy, sisters Edna Bandy, Nila Williams and Margaret Stokes, brothers Roland Bandy, Richard Bandy, Michael Bandy (Vickey) and James Bandy. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store