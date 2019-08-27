Home

David Walters
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Hampton, VA
View Map
David Leslie Walters, 66, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Greensburg, IN, he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1997 after 24 years. He was also an RN, teaching the LPN Program with ECPI.

David is survived by his wife, Eugenia; his children, Christine Morgan, Michael Walters, and Teresa Walters; grandchildren; Emma Morgan and Noah Rumburg; his sister, Sharon Pacevich and his brother, Michael Walters.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hampton. Inurnment with Military Honors will be at a later date.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2019
