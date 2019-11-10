Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Hickory Neck Episcopal Church
8300 Richmond Road
Toano, VA
View Map
David Lockhart Henderson Obituary
David Lockhart Henderson, 98, passed away on November 7, 2019 at his home, on Edgewood Farm in Williamsburg, VA.

David was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Mahone Henderson, his parents, Dr. and Mrs. L.V. Henderson, his sister, Francis Leach, and his brothers, Leslie Jr., Thomas, Frank, and Joe Henderson.

David is survived by his children, David L. Henderson, II and wife Barbara, Susan H. Meadows and husband, Richard, Thomas J. Henderson and wife, Kimberly, and Peter V. Henderson and wife, Connie. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. During his passing, he was surrounded in love by his family and his special friend, Fran Mahone.

David graduated from Mathew Whaley High School in Williamsburg, VA in 1938 and attended North Carolina State College of Agriculture and Engineering in Raleigh, NC, where he studied Civil Engineering. He served in the Army during World War II. In 1957, he founded Henderson, Incorporated General Contractors with the help of his wife, Shirley. His son, Pete Henderson and granddaughter, Leslie Schultz, continue to run the business today with the help of his grandsons, Peter Henderson and Brian Schultz, and many other special people.

David and Shirley enjoyed taking their family to Nags Head, NC, for an annual week of family fun, as well as socializing with many friends in Williamsburg, VA and Fort Pierce, FL. They also enjoyed traveling and took several trips to the Caribbean. Some of their special trips included Caracas, Venezuela, and many other places in the United States and Europe. David and his son, Pete, traveled to Alaska and Africa.

David was active in the Williamsburg Jaycees, serving as President, and he also served on the City of Williamsburg Architectural Review Board. David was an avid golfer and played until his death.

David was raised in the Williamsburg Baptist Church, where he was active on the board of Deacons. His wife, Shirley, was raised in the Episcopal Church, so the family attended Bruton Parish Episcopal Church in Williamsburg, VA, where three of their four children were married by Dr. Cotesworth Pinckney Lewis. In the year 2000, David and Shirley moved back to Williamsburg, VA from Florida and attended Hickory Neck Episcopal Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Hickory Neck Episcopal Church, 8300 Richmond Road, Toano, VA 23168 followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of Pete and Connie Henderson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity at https://www.dav.org/
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019
