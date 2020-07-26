1/
David McGowan "Dave" Grant
1963 - 2020
David (Dave) McGowan Grant, 56, of Hampton passed away peacefully at home after battling a long illness on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the presence of family and friends. He was born December 4th, 1963 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Dave spent most of his career working in the restaurant business, as a Domino's franchisee with seven locations in Williamsburg, Newport News, Smithfield, and Gloucester, and later as a new franchisee advisor for Quiznos of Denver, CO. Outgoing and friendly, Dave loved being around people, and was always optimistic with a smile and kind comment. His passions included fast cars and boats, and he owned many over the years. His favorite pastime was being on the water with his son Matthew and dog Bentley, frequently visiting Factory Point on Back River or just cruising the Hampton River. Dave attended Old Dominion University as well as Kecoughtan High School.

He is survived by his son Matthew, sisters Liz (Steve) Frerich and Kitty DiPlacido, brothers Phil (Pat) Kennedy-Grant, W. Schuyler Grant, Doug (Tania) Grant, and Gene (Laurie) Grant.

Mr. Grant also is survived by his numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved very much: Justin, Alex, Abby, Stephanie, Gretchen, Karen, Ryan, Schuyler 2.0, Grace, Alison, Davey, Johnny and Schuyler 3.0.

He was preceded in death by his mother Grace M. Grant and father Col. (r.) Philip S. Grant.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton followed by a Memorial Service at 3 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation of Kansas City, MO.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
JUL
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time. God bless
Kate Burgdorf Wallner
Neighbor
