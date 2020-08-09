1/1
DAVID MICHAEL HILDEBRAND
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael Hildebrand, Sr. passed away at his home on August 3, 2020. He was born in Charleston, WV on August 2, 1952 to Hugh & Willieviene Hildebrand and was raised in Dunbar, WV. He and Gerri became high school sweethearts in February 1970 at Dunbar High School. They were married on December 16, 1972 in Pearisburg, VA on their way to live in Newport News, VA, where they have lived for 47+ years. They had one son, David Michael, Jr. David worked and retired from NNSY, Huntington Ingalls, Dept X33 after 38 years of service. He attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Newport News. He coached several years with Denbigh Youth Baseball League for the boys and Denbigh Youth Softball League for the girls. He enjoyed growing roses, driving his sports car, going on cruises and watching his favorite football team, Notre Dame. He was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Wilma Geraldine Hildebrand and special sister-in-law, Sherree Nelson (who lived with him and Gerri for 16 years). He is survived by his wife, Gerri (Nelson); his son, David Michael, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie; granddaughter, Leia (Papaw's Toby) of Williamsburg, VA; grandson, Gavin and his wife, Fran of Hampton, VA; sister, Carolyn Haikal of Wilmore, KY; siblings-in-law, John and Pat Jarvis of Scott Depot, WV, Susan Carroll Foster of Big Chimney, WV and Richard and Rosalie Couch of Newcomerstown, OH. David had many special nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Paschald, Kim Draper, N.P. and their staff at VOA for their special care for 12 ½ years, Medi Home Health Care and Hospice for their special care in the last months of his life. They also send love and thanks to all of their many friends for all of the love, prayers and support they have received during David's illnesses over the years. Due to Covid 19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in David's memory, he asked for them to be made to: VCU Pediatric Cardiology Research Division or Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, chrichmond.org. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved