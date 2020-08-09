David Michael Hildebrand, Sr. passed away at his home on August 3, 2020. He was born in Charleston, WV on August 2, 1952 to Hugh & Willieviene Hildebrand and was raised in Dunbar, WV. He and Gerri became high school sweethearts in February 1970 at Dunbar High School. They were married on December 16, 1972 in Pearisburg, VA on their way to live in Newport News, VA, where they have lived for 47+ years. They had one son, David Michael, Jr. David worked and retired from NNSY, Huntington Ingalls, Dept X33 after 38 years of service. He attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Newport News. He coached several years with Denbigh Youth Baseball League for the boys and Denbigh Youth Softball League for the girls. He enjoyed growing roses, driving his sports car, going on cruises and watching his favorite football team, Notre Dame. He was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Wilma Geraldine Hildebrand and special sister-in-law, Sherree Nelson (who lived with him and Gerri for 16 years). He is survived by his wife, Gerri (Nelson); his son, David Michael, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie; granddaughter, Leia (Papaw's Toby) of Williamsburg, VA; grandson, Gavin and his wife, Fran of Hampton, VA; sister, Carolyn Haikal of Wilmore, KY; siblings-in-law, John and Pat Jarvis of Scott Depot, WV, Susan Carroll Foster of Big Chimney, WV and Richard and Rosalie Couch of Newcomerstown, OH. David had many special nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Paschald, Kim Draper, N.P. and their staff at VOA for their special care for 12 ½ years, Medi Home Health Care and Hospice for their special care in the last months of his life. They also send love and thanks to all of their many friends for all of the love, prayers and support they have received during David's illnesses over the years. Due to Covid 19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in David's memory, he asked for them to be made to: VCU Pediatric Cardiology Research Division or Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, chrichmond.org
. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.