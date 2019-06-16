David O. Garrison



David O. Garrison passed away June 11, 2019. David was born in Hampton, VA on February 15, 1950.



David attended Hampton High School, Atlantic Christian College, and Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School. David retired after 42 years of being a master shipbuilder. He loved to spend time on his boat fishing with the family, woodworking, gardening and refurbishing cars with his brother. David was a jack of all trades, you name it, he knew how to fix it.



David was married to his loving wife Deborah R. Garrison for 45 years. David was preceded in death by his parents, Owren and Lucille Garrison. He is survived by his wife Deborah R. Garrison; their children, Michelle G. Hernandez (Richard) and Amy Garrison (Junior Napoles); their grandchildren, Aubrey and Ryan Hernandez; his brother William H. Garrison (Sandy), nephew, Adam Garrison (Sarah); brother-in-law, Danny Russell (Betsy), sister-in-law, Jennifer Lewis (David), and nephews Joey and Taylor Russell and Jason Adams.



The family will receive friends Monday, June 17, from 6-7 pm at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 am at Peninsula Funeral Home.



Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.



