David Oscar Brown, native of Gloucester, died on October 3, 2020. David was born on August 10, 1937 number nine out of eleven siblings. The Army was a major role in his life and he proudly served for 20 years before retiring. Outside of his career, he was governor of the, "Loyal Order of Moose" club for two terms, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Bowling Association. Although he enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Redskins football games, he also loved the Lord and was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Elizabeth Oliver, wife, Ernie, and ten out of eleven siblings. He is survived by his special niece, Elizabeth, sister Barbara Toney, and caregiver Margret. Services will begin with a visitation on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry and social distancing will be mandatory. A graveside funeral service officiated by Reverend Richard Croxton will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions can be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, Virginia 23061. Services are under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



