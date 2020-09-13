1/
David P. Whitehurst
Pass away on August 9, 2020 after receiving bilateral lung transplant in Feb. 2020. He was born in Portsmouth Va. to Eleonor and William Whitehurst where he attended high school. He was drafted in 1969 and spent 28 years serving the country he so dearly loved. He served in Viet Nam and several places in Germany as well as Operation freedom during the Desert Storm. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Eleanor and William Whitehurst as well as his bother Eddie Whitehurst from Portsmouth VA. He is survived by his wife of 44 yrs and 2 sisters, Betty Dunn from the Villages Fl. and Ruth Sandifer from Seaford Va. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews from Fl. and Va. as well several great nieces and nephews. David also leaves behind his beloved Dog Charlie which he loved very much. David will be laid to rest on Sept 15, 2020 at 10 am at the Southern Nevada Veteran Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.

Published in Daily Press from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Service
10:00 AM
Southern Nevada Veteran Memorial Cemetery
