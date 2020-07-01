David R. Moore
David R. Moore, 82, of Newport News, VA was called home June 26, 2020. He was an Air Force veteran, owner of M&J Motors, former president of the Hampton Roads Studebaker Club and a longtime member of the N.S.S.A., where he made lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annis Moore; his sister, Pauline Hardy; son, David Moore, Jr and grandson, Joshua Evans.

David is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters, Debra Riesbeck and Donna Perkins; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was well loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.

There will be no service by David's request. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Hilton Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601.

Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
