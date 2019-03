David Reece Johnson, age 92, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 and was a native of Hampton and a resident of Newport News. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Dave was a graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in Engineering. He retired from NASA Langley Research Center as Chief of the Instrument Research Division, after 40 years of government service. He was instrumental in developing the Space Radiation Effects Laboratory and the Virginia Associated Research complex in Newport News which is now the site of the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab). Dave is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Moore Johnson; daughter Joanne Johnson of Newport News; son David R. Johnson, Jr. and wife Stacy of Fredericksburg, TX; grandson Clayton R. Johnson and wife Callie of Houston, TX; granddaughters, Elise Detering and her husband Carlos of Houston, TX and Amy Johnson of Washington, D.C.; four great-grandchildren of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law Linda Schell of Virginia Beach. The family would like to give a special thanks to nieces Betsy Taylor and Susan King and the staff of the Health Care Unit of the Chesapeake Retirement Community for their loving care and support. The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a privately held family graveside service at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Published in Daily Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary