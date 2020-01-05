Home

David Robert "Bob" Conard

David Robert "Bob" Conard Obituary
May 31,1948 - December 24, 2019

Bob was born in Wayn-esville, NC to David Crockett and Mary Jane Conard. He was a beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather. His one true love, Debbie Conard, preceded him in death in 2005. Bob enjoyed basketball and shared his love of the game as a youth coach. He especially loved the Carolina Tarheels. Bob had a true passion for music which lives on in his sons. He is survived by sons, John Carlton Conard (Lisa), David Matthew Conard (Corrine), grandsons, Bryce and Tristan Conard, Steven and Nick Harter, and Dylan Zwicker, sisters, Carol Minor (Tommy), Becky Phillips (Tom) and his brother, Bill Conard. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Schnur.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020
