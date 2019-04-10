David Len Russell passed away on April 5, 2019. He was 58 years old.Davey lived in Hampton with his mother and primary caregiver, Ramona Kelso Russell for 38 years, with an additional 3 years in the mid-1970s when his father, Maj. Gen. Len C. Russell, was stationed at Langley AFB. He was in the Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center program for persons with special needs when here in the 1970s and returned to the Center upon his father's retirement in 1981. Davey's day program changed over the years and is now VersAbility Resources – Envisions Day Center. He was a "member" for 41 years.Diagnosed with Downs Syndrome, Davey's family embraced their son and brother with love, devotion and steadfast care throughout his life. He was a gift to the immediate and extended family and provided a depth of family love, devotion and commitment that would not have been known otherwise. Davey knew nothing but love and kindness in his life and radiated it right back to those who surrounded him as a happy, trusting and loving young man. His family will miss him so very much but rejoice that he is whole again in the presence of Christ.Preceded in rest by his Father, Len C. Russell; his Grandfathers, Oscar Kelso and James Russell; his Grandmothers, Golda Kelso Jetter and Delia Russell; his Uncles, Junior Kelso, Cecil Kelso and Charles Russell and his Aunts, Fern Kelso, Rilda Kelso and Pauline Russell.Survived by his Mother, Ramona Kelso Russell; his Sisters, Carol Russell Schulze and Peggy Russell Jones and husband Robert; his Uncle, Lee Russell; his Aunt, Opal Russell; his Nieces, Kristen Schulze Hollingsworth and husband Mike, Katherine Schulze, Becky Jones Johnson and husband Jesse; his Nephew, Robert Jones and wife Corey; his Grandnieces, Elliette Jones and Emery Jones and many devoted first and second Cousins.The family will receive friends 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of Davey's life to follow at 2:30 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to VersAbility Resources-Envisions Day Support. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary