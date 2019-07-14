Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huguenot Road Baptist Church
10525 W Huguenot Rd
Richmond, VA 23235
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Huguenot Road Baptist Church
10525 W Huguenot Rd
North Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Sowder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Sowder Obituary
David Dee Sowder, 94, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2019. He was born at the family home place in Alleghany Springs (Shawsville), Va. on July 29, 1924, and was the sixth of eleven children of Otha A. Sowder and Beulah Shelor Sowder. He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Doris Dean Owens Sowder and five sons: Terry (Win) of Poquoson, Eric (Jane) of Lyons, CO, Tim (Amy) of Chesterfield, Pat (Sonja) of Midlothian, Todd (Carolyn) of North Chesterfield, ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren; and by sister Janie Hale (Tommy) of Roanoke and brother James (Betty) of Mechanicsville. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11 AM, at Huguenot Road Baptist Church (10525 W Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Huguenot Road Baptist Church or a . Online condolences may be given at Blileyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.