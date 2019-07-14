|
David Dee Sowder, 94, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2019. He was born at the family home place in Alleghany Springs (Shawsville), Va. on July 29, 1924, and was the sixth of eleven children of Otha A. Sowder and Beulah Shelor Sowder. He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Doris Dean Owens Sowder and five sons: Terry (Win) of Poquoson, Eric (Jane) of Lyons, CO, Tim (Amy) of Chesterfield, Pat (Sonja) of Midlothian, Todd (Carolyn) of North Chesterfield, ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren; and by sister Janie Hale (Tommy) of Roanoke and brother James (Betty) of Mechanicsville. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11 AM, at Huguenot Road Baptist Church (10525 W Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Huguenot Road Baptist Church or a . Online condolences may be given at Blileyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019