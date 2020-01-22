|
David Thomas (Tom) Hogge, 77, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was a retired commercial waterman and member of Hornsbyville Baptist Church. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Linwood Sr. and Mary Lanie Hogge; brothers Linwood Jr. (Bubba), Robert, and Lester. He is survived by his wife Marcella, son David Samuel (LeeAnne), daughter Joelle Lynn, grandson Benjamin Everett, and granddaughter Matilda Anne; sister Jean Adams and brother William Hogge.
At his request, there will be no funeral service. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the . at 9702 Gayton Road, #110 Richmond, VA 23238.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020