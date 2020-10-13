David Wayne Brumfield, 53, of Hampton, died October 9, 2020 at his residence after spending a wonderful happy day with his Mom and Aunt. He was born in Hampton and moved back to the area in 2009 from Jacksonville, FL. At this time he began living with his brother Larry, his best friend, where he lived until his death. David was such a loving and kind person that could make anyone laugh. If you knew David you had the pleasure of having a wonderful person by your side no matter what.
David is survived by his mom and dad, Katherine and Larry Brumfield; a brother Larry Brumfield, Jr.; a sister Lynn Sorto and many other family members who loved him and will miss him forever. His sister Teresa Emminizer preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 1-2 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will follow the visitation. The family will meet friends at Peninsula Memorial Park at 3 PM for a committal service.
David, we love you with all our hearts and you will truly be missed by so many. Until we meet again.
