W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Warwick River Mennonite Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Warwick River Mennonite Church
David Wayne Longacher Obituary
David Wayne Longacher, 79, a lifelong Denbigh resident died on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was an architect for Noland Company for 30 years and also worked for Rancorn, Wildman and Krause Architects. David was a member of Warwick River Mennonite Church.Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Longacher, he is survived by three children, Joshua Longacher and his wife Amy of Virginia Beach, Tamara Louk and her husband Gary of Hayes, and Adena Leal and her husband Raul of Miami, FL; two brothers, Joseph Longacher, Jr. and his wife Constance of Harrisonburg, and Robert Longacher and his wife Janet of Staunton; six grandchildren, Anna Longacher, William Longacher, Carleigh Longacher, Kelleigh Longacher, Andrew Dalton and Abbie Louk; and one great-grandson Shane Enneking.Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Warwick River Mennonite Church, with a funeral service following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in the church cemetery.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2019
